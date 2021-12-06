Advertisement

Housing construction boom in South Walton

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton is growing and the evidence can be seen and heard across the county.

“We know it is a fast-growing area. We have multiple projects out there. They are seeing very high demands especially over the last couple of years,” Mike Kerrigan, Corporate Director of Marketing, The St. Joe Company said.

According to the U.S Census data, Walton County has seen almost a 34% increase in population over the last 10 years.

“We have been seeing a lot of people move to this area from places like Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, and Houston,” Kerrigan said. “We have been seeing also people from Chicago, New York, and as far west as California and other parts of Texas.”

With all of these new residents comes an increased demand for housing.

If you drive through the Watersound Origins area in South Walton you can see that houses are being built everywhere.

“We currently have hundreds of home sites under contract with builders and we will continue to develop that community as that demand continues,” Kerrigan said.

That’s no surprise to residents like Randy Gordy.

“We were basically about the fifth house on our street and now it is completely built out,” Gordy said.

Gordy has been vacationing in Walton County for over 40 years and recently moved here permanently from Atlanta.

“It’s just unbelievable to watch the growth of how it has grown up over the last 40 years,” Gordy said.

