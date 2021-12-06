Advertisement

Johnson pleads not guilty to damaging WJHG equipment

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man charged with felonies for vandalizing WJHG satellite equipment appeared in court today.

Nicholas Allen Johnson pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief and not guilty to “offense against computer or computer networks greater than $5,000.″ In November, Johnson cut and removed wires at nine of WJHG’s satellite dishes. That took all of WJHG’s networks off the air for more than a day.

Johnson’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 10th. If found guilty, the 51 year-old faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony offenses.

