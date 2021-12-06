Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

Any early morning fog across the Tri-State lifts out through mid-morning, and those along the coast who started the day with sunshine will see that gradually give way to clouds increasing across NWFL today. But we’ll remain rain-free through much of the daylight hours today.

Rain chances start to rise by the late afternoon or evening commute across the Panhandle. By 4pm we’ll see a broken band of showers, some rumbles of thunder, moving into Walton and Okaloosa Counties from west to east. They’ll continue to progress east through the Panhandle, but likely weakening as they move through into sunset and into the early evening.

It’s a cold front that’s stalling out in the Southeast providing the rain chances early on this week. It’ll pass through tonight before it stalls out, sliding just to our southeast with the passage of a quick shower late in the afternoon or evening depending on where you live in NWFL. That will limit our fog chances for tomorrow morning. But with the front still within vicinity of NWFL, clouds and even a stray or spotty light shower will be possible on Tuesday. The front may even waver back north and northwest toward Alabama and Mississippi through the day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a secondary surge of energy along the front will bring back a likelihood of rain chances, especially Wednesday morning as the front wavers back overhead and eventually sliding to our Southeast again. The colder air behind the front will be gone by this secondary surge, and with skies gradually clearing out toward the end of the week we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

For today, skies turn mainly cloudy with rain chances rising late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a spotty stray chance for a light shower on Tuesday, with likely scattered showers or some rumbles of thunder for Wednesday morning.

