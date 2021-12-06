Advertisement

Seminoles shut down sports betting operations

The Seminole Tribe has suspended all sports betting through its Hard Rock Sportsbook app after...
The Seminole Tribe has suspended all sports betting through its Hard Rock Sportsbook app after a federal appellate court declined to temporarily block a lower court ruling that threw out the gaming compact approved earlier this year.
By Jake Stofan and Capitol News Service
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Seminole Tribe has suspended all sports betting through its Hard Rock Sportsbook app after a federal appellate court declined to temporarily block a lower court ruling that threw out the gaming compact approved earlier this year.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app was up and running for only slightly more than a month before being shut down.

Seminole Attorney Barry Richard told us the decision to cease operations came after the appellate court ruling.

“Out of respect for the court decision, the tribe has suspended the new operations,” said Richard.

If you have a balance remaining on the app, you can still withdraw your funds, but you can’t put more money in or place any bets.

But the Tribe isn’t giving up its legal battle to get its $500 million a year compact with the state reinstated.

“Trial judges, even acting in the best of good faith, make legal errors which are reversed on appeal,” said Richard. “We believe that the trial judge made a legal error here.”

However Sports Betting Attorney Daniel Wallach is skeptical the tribe will succeed.

“An infinitesimal likelihood of success,” said Wallach.

He argues the compact never stood a chance because it allowed for sports betting off tribal lands.

“There’s no “Hail Mary” play here in which to sort of engineer this federal statute to now mean that the person who’s making the bet can be located off tribal lands,” said Wallach.

Wallach also believes those who placed losing bets in the days after the November 22 lower court ruling might have a legal argument for a refund.

“Either by making an informal request to the Hard Rock digital Sportsbook or potentially by commencing litigation to recover those funds,” said Wallach.

It could be months before the federal appeals court issues a final ruling on the legality of the gaming compact.

So legal sports betting isn’t likely to come back any time soon.

The tribe’s attorney also told us, at least for now, the tribe hasn’t stopped paying the state, but added he didn’t know how the latest ruling would impact the half a billion dollar a year payments going forward.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
14-year-old stabbed to death in Lynn Haven
It was in the Five Guys parking lot on 23rd Street.
Man charged with arson after allegedly setting camper on fire
Holiday Blowout
Housing construction boom in South Walton
Housing construction boom in South Walton
Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect

Latest News

The clock is ticking for proposed constitutional amendments to turn in enough valid signatures...
Gambling Petition Lawsuit
The man charged with vandalizing WJHG satellite equipment appeared in court Monday.
Nicholas Johnson in Court
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
Johnson pleads not guilty to damaging WJHG equipment
Learn all about the 30th annual Model Train and Show happening this weekend.
30th Annual Model Railroad Show and Sale this weekend