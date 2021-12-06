Shriners Annual Christmas Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It seems just about everyone is in the holiday spirit in Panama City over the weekend.

The Shaddai Shriners held their annual Christmas party Sunday afternoon.

The event was for all of their Shriners kids. The party was filled with games, Christmas carols, food, and some very special guests.

With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s, Office Santa arrived in style to the party via helicopter. Don’t worry the reindeer are safe up at the North Pole.

