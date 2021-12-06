Two men arrested in alleged connection to armed robbery

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement said two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on November 28.

Police said Jared McCoy, 18, allegedly entered the Hollywood Food Mart in Fort Walton Beach. Officials said McCoy allegedly pointed a firearm at the store clerk. When they wouldn’t comply, police said McCoy took money from the register and fled.

On November 30, police said they located the alleged getaway vehicle and made a traffic stop. They tell us during the stop, the driver, Malachy Rhodes, 20, admitted to using the vehicle during the robbery.

Officials said they arrested Rhodes and charged him with accessory after the fact.

On December 2, police said McCoy turned himself in to Fort Walton Beach Police, during which time they say he provided them with a full confession.

