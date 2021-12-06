Advertisement

Two men arrested in alleged connection to armed robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement said two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on November 28.

McCoy was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a store clerk before allegedly...
McCoy was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a store clerk before allegedly stealing money and leaving the scene on November 28.(OKALOOSA COUNTY JAIL)

Police said Jared McCoy, 18, allegedly entered the Hollywood Food Mart in Fort Walton Beach. Officials said McCoy allegedly pointed a firearm at the store clerk. When they wouldn’t comply, police said McCoy took money from the register and fled.

On November 30, police said they located the alleged getaway vehicle and made a traffic stop. They tell us during the stop, the driver, Malachy Rhodes, 20, admitted to using the vehicle during the robbery.

Malachy Rhodes allegedly told police he drove the getaway car during an alleged armed robbery...
Malachy Rhodes allegedly told police he drove the getaway car during an alleged armed robbery in Fort Walton Beach in late November.(OKALOOSA COUNTY JAIL)

Officials said they arrested Rhodes and charged him with accessory after the fact.

On December 2, police said McCoy turned himself in to Fort Walton Beach Police, during which time they say he provided them with a full confession.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
14-year-old stabbed to death in Lynn Haven
It was in the Five Guys parking lot on 23rd Street.
Man charged with arson after allegedly setting camper on fire
Holiday Blowout
Housing construction boom in South Walton
Housing construction boom in South Walton
Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect

Latest News

Learn all about the 30th annual Model Train and Show happening this weekend.
30th Annual Model Railroad Show and Sale this weekend
George Baum joins us in-studio to discuss the Wiregrass Steel Wheels 30th annual Model Railroad...
Wiregrass Steel Wheels 30th Annual Train Show
Walton County firefighters saved a Freeport family's home after a fire broke out early Monday...
Walton County firefighters save Freeport family’s home
It was in the Five Guys parking lot on 23rd Street.
Man charged with arson after allegedly setting camper on fire