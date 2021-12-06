Walton County firefighters save Freeport family’s home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters saved a Freeport family’s home after a fire broke out in their garage early Monday morning.

At 1:03 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Lagrange Road following a 911 call reporting smoke and flames coming from a residential garage.

Walton County Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find the attached garage of a home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately began fighting the flames and searched the house to make sure no one was trapped in the home.

All residents made it out of the home safely and no one was harmed in the fire. Walton County Fire Rescue was able to contain the flames to the garage, saving the family’s home from further damage.

The fire caused severe damage to two vehicles and a motorcycle being stored in the garage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.