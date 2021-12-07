Chipola men’s basketball team off to 10-1 start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola men’s basketball team seems to be enjoying the early part of this 2021-2022 season! Coach Donnie Tyndall and his team off to a pretty impressive start, winning ten of their first 11 games. All that as part of the non-conference schedule, leading up to the start of league play in early January. The team averaging 83 points, 40 rebounds and 20 assists per game, so solid numbers there. Yet in speaking to coach Tyndall via Zoom today, he says the number he thinks about the most is one...that one loss!

“You know we lost on a half court shot at the buzzer to Eastern Florida.” coach Tyndall told me during a Zoom interview Monday. “We were up one with four and a half seconds to go and their guard made an unbelievable play and a half court shot to beat us. So we’re still licking our wounds a little bit. But I tell you what, we’ve got a good group. We’ve got a nice mix of veterans and newcomers. We’ve got pretty good leadership this year. And it’s never easy. Every game when you’re ranked like we are, people are coming at you. And I think it’s made us better. And I think the other thing is we’re starting to get healthy, which is really exciting.”

Again the number of points, rebounds and assists are all very good indicators for success. The coach though is wary of one other number, the number of turnovers per game, which at this point, sits at 18.

”And so if we can get our turnovers down to about 12-13 a game, from where it is right now Scott, we’ve got a real chance to be a competitive team once we get into league play.” Tyndall told me. “Other than that, I like where we’re at from a defensive standpoint. You always want to continue to do well on the glass, to not give up second shots. To going and getting second and third shot opportunities for ourselves, which is always a good thing. And we’re sharing the basketball. We have an unselfish team. Guys are willing to make the extra pass. And turn down the good shot for the great shot. And our guys have done that thus far.”

Coach Tyndall and his team back on the floor Wednesday at home against Andrew College at 7. Two more home games as part of the Panhandle Classic Friday and Saturday.

