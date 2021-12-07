Freeport teen collecting donations for foster children through “Comfort at Christmas Pajama Drive”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Larae Smith started her Comfort at Christmas community service project in 2019.

She collects donations to give children in foster care comfortable pajamas to enjoy during the holiday season. So far, she’s been able to give to more than 150 children through several different advocacy groups.

You can make a donation through the contact information below:

Contact us through Facebook: facebook.com/comfychristmas1or e-mail: sikorajm31@hotmail.com.

Monetary donations accepted through Paypal at above email or Venmo at Jenni-Smith39.

