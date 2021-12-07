Man in the Sea Museum unveils Pearl Harbor Day display

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum has unveiled its Pearl Harbor Day display.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the fateful day, and museum organizers say they are honored to recognize all of the lives lost on December 7th, 1941.

The display features equipment, photos, and videos from the era of the attack.

Man in the Sea Museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum will also have a fundraiser at Sisters of the Sea on Thursday, December 9th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the museum. Museum giveaways and a raffle will be held at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Pearl Harbor Day display, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.