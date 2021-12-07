Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Keep the umbrella handy this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After more than a month of dry weather we are seeing better rain chances this week in the panhandle. For tonight rain chances will be 30% under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. On Tuesday skies will remain mostly cloudy w/a 40% chance of spotty showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Our best chance of storms comes Wednesday when rain chances jump to 70%. The rain chances will linger at 20-30% Thursday-Saturday with sunny and cooler weather returning Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

