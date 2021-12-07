Panama City Police officials release November’s traffic crash numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might not be the usual Traffic Tuesday like they say at the Panama City Police Department, but they did release their traffic numbers from November.

In a traffic crash map posted to their Facebook, the busiest spots continue to be at intersections on 23rd Street and 15th Street, as well as parking lots. Police Captain John Moore said the department responded to 201 crashes in the month of November. However, he said this number is more common than you’d think. He adds they responded to 228 crashes in September and 192 in October.

Moore said being careful of your surroundings while driving is the best way to reduce crashes.

“If you’re trying to reduce traffic crashes on major roadways where speed is a factor, obviously the faster you’re going it increases the distance that it’s going to take you to react and stop to a vehicle doing something in front of you. So, what I would recommend to motorists is to reduce your speed when at all possible and increase your distance between you and the car that’s in front of you,” said Moore.

Moore said they see an influx of crashes when there is inclement weather or holidays. He said they do have fatal crashes from time to time, but the majority of these accidents are minor fender benders, most with no injuries.

The department will be joining the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) while they hold a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from December 15th to the first of the year in hopes of preventing more crashes.

