South Walton firefighter injured in crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District is asking for support from the community after a firefighter was severely injured in a traffic crash.

The fire district posted on social media that Noah Collins was on his way to work in late November when he was in a car accident on Highway 20.

They say when Collins’ car was rear-ended he got out and began administering first-aid to the people in the other car. While taking care of those people, a third vehicle hit Collins and the other car.

The South Walton Fire District say he was airlifted to an area trauma facility where he had several major surgeries. The South Walton Firefighters Association has a created a Go-Fund-Me on behalf of Collins and his family.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.