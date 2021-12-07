Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning with a few spotty showers on radar. That will be the case throughout the day today, widely scattered spotty light showers passing through at times with otherwise cloudy skies. You can bring the umbrellas if you want, but any rain would be short-lived and you could just wait it out if you don’t want to carry the rain gear today.

Otherwise, it’s mild and muggy with many of us getting started in the 60s. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for most this afternoon. So maybe only a light rain jacket would be all you’d need out the door today.

The cold front moving into the Southeast has stalled out right around our Panhandle skies. It’ll be responsible for returning the spotty, hit or miss, quick light showers we’ll see pass by today.

As a resurgence of lift falls along the front tonight into tomorrow, we’ll see the rain chances go back on the rise into the likely category. A batch of showers, some rumbles of thunder are possible, develop for Wednesday before the front finally slides to our southeast on Thursday, where we may only see the tail end of the front clip us with a light late day shower.

Friday’s forecast looks dry!

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with a 40% chance for a brief light shower. Highs today reach the low 70s with a humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast returns rain tonight and into tomorrow before tapering off rain chances toward the end of the week.

