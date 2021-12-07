Two men arrested after a string of burglaries

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 of pool equipment and outdoor patio furniture.

Deputies say they received four separate reports of theft between November 20 and November 28. Deputies said they obtained video showing two white males using a toolbox to steal the equipment.

Police say Michael Rice was arrested after a string of burglaries. (WALTON COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE)

Deputies said following a tip to the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, Michael Rice, 41, and Christopher King, 53, were identified as persons of interest.

According to deputies, they located King and conducted a traffic stop. King was allegedly interviewed and admitted to all four crimes.

Police say Christopher King was arrested after a string of burglaries. (WALTON COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE)

Police say Rice was later arrested and allegedly admitted to participating in two of the burglaries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.