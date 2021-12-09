Advertisement

Demand for E-bikes is growing across the country

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An interest is sparking in electric bikes across the country and a couple of local shops offer the new rides.

Electric bikes have a motor to help riders when pedaling, reaching speeds of 20 miles per hour.

According to Don DiCostanzo, C.E.O. of Pedego electric bikes, the motors make it easier for people of all ages to ride. Because of this, people who wouldn’t typically ride a traditional bike are going electric. He also said that it’s a cheaper way to get around.

“We’ve got people 16, 17 years old getting them and realizing it’s a lot less expensive. You don’t have to get insurance and you can ride these things all the time. In a place like Florida, where you’ve got beautiful weather most of the year, there’s no reason you can’t ride this instead of a car,” said DiCostanzo.

Locally, electric bikes can be bought or rented from Pedego 30A and Pedego Grayton beach.

If President Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” bill passes some Americans will have a 30 percent tax credit on e-bikes.

