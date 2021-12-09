Former police officer sentenced to jail for striking handcuffed man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former police officer of the Panama City Police Department has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of battery.

Eric Conley, 43, was found guilty of battery on December 1 for punching a handcuffed suspect. Conley was fired the following day when the city issued an arrest complaint against him.

According to court officials, a video taken by a citizen during the November 12, 2020 incident, and shown to jurors during the trial, showed the victim handcuffed and on the ground. Officials say the video then showed Conley kneeling down over the suspect and one officer standing over him. Witnesses testified that Conley then punched the man while he was laying on his back.

During the trial, Conley said he was just trying to calm down the suspect he believed to be combative.

A judge sentenced Conley to 15 days in the Bay County Jail Thursday, which will be followed by 12 months of probation. Conley was also ordered to pay $800 in fines, as well as complete an anger management class before his probation ends.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.