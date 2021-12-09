Advertisement

Fourth day added to Gulf Coast Jam

Just in case three days of Gulf Coast Jam isn’t enough, a fourth day is coming next summer.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Gulf Coast Jam officials announced Thursday an extra night on June 2nd. They say Brett Young, Jameson Rogers, Niko Moon, and Casi Joy will be performing for that day only.

If you’ve already gotten your three-day pass, then Thursday night’s event is included. If not, Thursday-only tickets are starting at $29.

The event will take place at Frank Brown Park. For more information and where to buy tickets, click here.

