Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

