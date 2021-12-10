Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a car crash Friday on Interstate 10.

The incident happened in the early morning hours near mile marker 73 in Walton County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the driver, a 28-year-old male, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and hit a tree.

Troopers said the vehicle then continued to spin until it collided with a second tree.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene; however, his passenger, a 24-year-old female, was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where she later died.

