Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a car crash Friday on Interstate 10.
The incident happened in the early morning hours near mile marker 73 in Walton County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the driver, a 28-year-old male, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and hit a tree.
Troopers said the vehicle then continued to spin until it collided with a second tree.
Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene; however, his passenger, a 24-year-old female, was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where she later died.
