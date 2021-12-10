Advertisement

Friday Forecast, 50/50 Weekend Ahead

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have mostly cloudy skies for the day today with spotty showers mixed in at a 20-30% coverage. It will be muggy and mild as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees for some spots. It will be another mild and muggy night too with lows in the 60s along with patchy fog developing late.

For Saturday, we will have mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers to start as a cold front approaches the area. As the front gets closer, a squall line ahead of it will bring us showers and thunderstorms for the late evening hours. These showers and storms could produce some gusty winds at times; the severe threat however, will remain low. Highs tomorrow will be warm again in the upper 70s with lows tomorrow night in the 50s.

The front will push eastward followed by a strong ridge building into the southeastern U.S. beginning Sunday. Skies will clear out and cooler air will filter into northwest Florida on Sunday with seasonal highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

As we get into next week, we will enter a drier pattern as high pressure settles in across the southeast. Temperatures will moderate and gradually get warmer throughout the week to above average numbers in the mid 70s.

