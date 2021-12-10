Advertisement

FSU drone program helps with Mexico Beach rebuild

By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebuilding a city after a hurricane is no easy task; it takes many experts in many fields.

For Mexico Beach, part of the rebuild involves students from Florida State University.

It’s hard to forget the images captured by drones in October 2018, before and after shots from Sky 7 showed how hurricane Michael destroyed Mexico Beach.

Now, three years later, the city is rebuilding and students with Florida State’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program are helping.

They’re using drones to get a bird’s-eye view of the city’s progression.

“We’re able to do some drone footage today that we can show where we’ve come three years and a few months after the storm,” Douglas Baber, City of Mexico Beach city administrator said.

These images, captured from the sky, give the city a visual timeline of how far they’ve come.

“They’re gonna fly the entire city of Mexico Beach, looking at all the roofs, all the infrastructure, the project they’ve been working on. Seeing where they were and where they are now,” Baber said.

This isn’t the first time FSU students have put an eye to the sky.

They’ve been making regular trips to Mexico Beach to capture the rebuild in progress.

“We’ll be able to capture pretty much everything that’s happened in the past three years. And provide the city and the county with kind of a visual timeline of everything that’s been fixed since the storm came ashore,” David Merrick, FSU Emergency Management and Homeland Security program director said.

It’s more than just capturing images, they will use this video to learn as they rebuild.

These drones will help Mexico Beach and other communities build back stronger, and better able to withstand another hurricane.

City officials say another big project they hope to document soon is the rebuilding of the city pier.

They hope to start that project in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Kolmetz, 95, has been living in the Cedar Grove area since 1954 and said that changed...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local man speaks out after being beaten and robbed
Holiday Blowout
Lead Prosecutor Bob Pell, (standing beside co-counsel Dustin Miller), addresses County Judge...
Former police officer sentenced to jail for striking handcuffed man
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Perez has been found guilty of grand theft over $300 after accepting a down payment from an...
Man found guilty of grand theft

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped inmate.
Marianna schools on lockdown after Sunland resident escapes
F.L.O.W. makes stops at schools, camps, and daycares to give out books and encourage kids to...
Making books accessible to children in the community
Saturday, December 11th at 9 a.m.
Flow Library
PC Plants Free Food Forest
PC Plants Free Food Forest
Rams and Commodores fall on the hardwood, Marlins stay unbeaten on the pitch
Rams and Commodores fall on the hardwood, Marlins stay unbeaten on the pitch