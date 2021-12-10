Hiland Park dedicates book vending machine to “beloved” paraprofessional

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hiland Park Elementary School has installed a new vending machine on campus but instead of snacks or drinks, this one is stocked with books and a memory.

The book vending machine was unwrapped Thursday by the family of Mr. David Peters, a former Hiland Park paraprofessional who passed away last year.

Razorback students will be able to earn tokens they can spend inside the vending machine to buy any book inside.

The vending machine is dedicated to Mr. Peters’ memory, including his own mission statement displayed on the side of the box.

“I knew about the idea, but I haven’t seen it in person. Seeing the girls all excited to get books, even my youngest one, who’s two, to get a book. They’re going to be telling their friends ‘Hey look this is so cool!’ I love it,” said Princess Peters, David Peters’ wife.

Some of the books inside the machine include Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Curious George, and Pete the Cat.

