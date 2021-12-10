Local business owner holds monthly giveaways

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique in Marianna. However, once a month she hosts a food, clothing, and furniture giveaway at Madison Street Park. Anyone near or far can come get free necessities.

“It’s free, free, free, free, free,” Shack said. “I mean, I can’t stress that enough, everything is free. The food is free, the clothes are free.”

Shack said she started doing this last year during COVID.

“It was the pandemic and I knew everybody couldn’t be with family and stuff, so I got together with friends and my family and we just started cooking, and people got word of it, then started Thanksgiving, so people just started donating to-go plates, everything,” Shack said.

When this event began, Shack said it was much smaller, but as the months have gone on, more and more people continue to come out. This month, though, will be a special giveaway, so she can make sure everyone has something under the tree on Christmas morning.

“In addition, we do that drive-thru food event, we have eight huge boxes of clothes,” Shack said. “So I’m asking this year, if people don’t mind could they donate bags of candy and unused toys.”

The toy giveaway will be hosted on December 15th, and Santa will even be there to hand out goodies. Shack encourages everyone to come out and take what they need.

To donate bags of candy or new or gently used toys, give Pamela Shack a call at (850) 557-0175.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.