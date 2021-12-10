Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences after being found guilty for sexually abusing a child.

It took the jury only six minutes Thursday to find Bruce Johnson, 39, guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Prosecutors said Johnson committed the acts against the victim in 2015 and 2016 while they lived in Panama City, before the victim moved out of the state.

Prosecutors brought evidence and witnesses, including the victim, from three different states to present to the jurors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.