Making books accessible to children in the community

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Free Library on Wheels (FLOW), is providing free books to the community, especially to children!

FLOW is on the road and travels across the area bringing books to kids. To continue doing so, it needs volunteers!

FLOW will be stocked with another 20,000 books in January. The Bay County Public Library Foundation is looking for volunteers to help sort through the new books. If you would like to volunteer or donate, contact theflowforbay@gmail.com, follow this link, or click here for more information.

FLOW will be at the St. Andrews Farmers Market on Saturday, December 11th, starting at 9 a.m. FLOW will be launching its month-long book drive. The Bay County Mobile Library will also be joining them at the Farmers Market.

