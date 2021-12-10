Advertisement

North Bay Haven’s Staci Weeks recognized with Golden Apple

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WJHG recognizes a 20 year Bay County teacher as this week’s Golden Apple.

Ms. Staci Weeks at North Bay Haven Charter Academy was nominated by a parent because of her kindness to students, parents, and co-workers.

Weeks teaches kindergarten through 5th grade special education. She has been teaching at North Bay Haven for ten years and has also spent time at Tommy Smith and Springfield Elementary Schools.

“It’s very shocking, especially teaching special ed. I’m just one that helps just a few in the school, not a whole class, but they teach me something new every day. Every day I learn something new and it’s so special,” Weeks said.

