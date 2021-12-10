Panama City Beach City Council looking to add more lifeguards to beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There may be some more lifeguards patrolling Panama City Beach beaches thanks to a new partnership.

Boardwalk Beach Resort is the first hotel to add lifeguards to its beaches. The city will be in charge of hiring the lifeguards, and the hotels or businesses will be in charge of reimbursing the city for pay and providing lifeguards with the necessary equipment.

This deal has been in the works for years now and city officials hope other beachside properties will follow Boardwalk’s lead.

“This will put more lifeguards down on the white sandy beach and help reduce the drownings,” Paul Casto, councilman for the Panama City Beach city council, said. “This is a problem Panama City Beach has had for decades.”

In this new public-private partnership, the city will provide two lifeguards to patrol the beaches from April through October.

