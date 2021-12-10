Advertisement

Panama City Beach hosts ethics training

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida law requires elected officials to complete an annual ethics training. Friday morning Panama City Beach helped several of our local leaders fulfill that obligation.

The training was held at Beach City Hall and was presented by the Law Firm of Hand Arendall Harrison Sale and Amy Myers, the city’s attorney. Topics included financial disclosures, nepotism laws, and legal conflicts.

“I think it’s something we want to educate and take the opportunity to update our public officials on. We’re happy for the public to know too that we are doing it. We are subject to these same standard as their city attorneys so it’s important to refresh ourselves and remind ourselves why we do this job, why it’s important and why the public cares so much about it,” Myers said.

Representatives from Lynn Haven, Springfield, Panama City Beach, Bay District Schools and other municipalities were on hand for the demonstration.

