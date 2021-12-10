Advertisement

PCPD: porch pirate theft is up this holiday season

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas time means presents under the tree and for some it’s the jolliest time of the year, but for others, they’re not so lucky. It’s also the season for porch pirates.

Panama City Police Department Lieutenant Chris Taylor said these burglaries are higher during the holidays.

“This time of year, people get a lot of deliveries and as busy as they are, they leave them on the porch, everybody’s at work-- its a very easy target for a thief looking to come and get a quick, easy present of their own,” said Taylor.

Since COVID-19, online shopping has been more popular and a more convenient way to get what you need right at your door. Although, thieves find it just as easy to take it away.

“The packages being stolen compared to last year, without a doubt are going to be up, just due to the prior COVID the prior issues we have with supply and demand,” said Taylor.

Police want to warn you that your home is not the only target though, vehicles are also likely to be broken into.

“Just take the extra steps and precautions to make sure any deliveries are left in a secure area, your vehicles are locked, you don’t leave any presents in or exposed in a vehicle,” said Taylor.

The best way to avoid theft is by having your packages secure at all times and make sure you are there when it’s delivered.

“You can make notification to the delivery companies to leave it with a neighbor, if you have that ability, you can actually have it delivered to your work and you receive it where you work so its never left at home,” said Taylor.

A surveillance camera and delivery notifications can also help make sure your items are safe and secure when you come home.

