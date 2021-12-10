Advertisement

Possible changes coming to Panama City Beach Charter

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Charter, which defines city powers or procedures, may be getting some updates.

The charter is about 50 years old and city officials say it needs to be modernized.

A committee was put together of four citizens to bring suggestions and proposals to update the city charter.

The committee presented about 27 amendments to the city council, and the council narrowed it down to about a dozen.

Zachary Coleman, ward 2 charter committee representative, says one of the most important amendments would allow the city manager to spend $100,000 cumulatively in the case of an emergency.

“Hurricane Michael showed something very quickly can cause a catastrophic amount of damage,” Coleman said. “In an event where something was to happen like that again, would we want to be in a position where we have to wait 7 to 10 days to make an emergency purchase? If we gave the city manager authority now, it would allow them to move forward.”

The amendments that make the ballot will all go before a vote in April. Charter committee officials urge the public to ask questions if they have them.

