Volunteers clear park for Millville’s first food forest

MILLVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since Hurricane Michael, the Millville community has been lacking grocery stores and places to get fresh food. Now, lots of chopping and lots of hacking could be heard around C.M. Kidd Harris Park in Millville Thursday in hopes to fix that problem.

“I live in the neighborhood just a couple of blocks down the street and so I’m always trying to do what I can for the area,” Volunteer and resident Judd Manuel said.

Volunteers gathered to clear the park for the first food forest in the community.

“A food forest is basically a forest that provides food,” Living Healthy Simplified Founder Sam Mello said.

The non-profit organization called “Living Healthy Simplified” is teaming up with Panama City to bring this idea to life.

“We have different times that we go through economic issues, last year with COVID, things like that. People are worrying about they’re going to get food, where their next meal from,” said Mello.

And that’s something residents worry about daily with the lack of accessible stores in the area.

“Because you have to go to 23rd Street, you have to go to Calloway, grocery stores are far away. Not getting much worthwhile at the gas station. So, it’s fantastic to have something this convenient right in everybody’s neighborhood,” said Manuel.

Part of the convenience of a food forest is the community can come out and take food as they please.

“Anyone that comes in. So if you’re a tourist that’s from Canada, China, or just around the corner, anything that you see here in this park will be free to you,” said Mello.

There will be a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other edible plants.

“We’re going to get started with some blueberry bushes, we’re going to have lemons, limes, loquats, red mulberries,” said Mello.

And those starting this food-filled park are hoping to feed the stomachs, and spirits, of all after Hurricane Michael.

“This is kind of the last piece of the puzzle, you know, the cherry on top,” said Manuel.

A cherry, or any fruit, to help piece together the community.

Mello said volunteers came out Thursday to clear the park of unwanted brush in preparation to lay mulch Friday and they will plant the bushes and trees on Saturday. She said depending on the growth of each plant, people will possibly be able to pick certain fruits by next year.

