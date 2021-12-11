Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 10th
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Wewahitchka 27 Bozeman 76
North Bay Haven 57 Bay 70
Marianna 59 Malone 62
Walton44 Paxton 53
Ponce De Leon 61 Poplar Springs 80
Central 38 South Walton 72
Arnold 49 Mosley 50
Niceville 38 Crestview 71
Munroe 51 Franklin 48
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Vernon 24 Chipley 48
Freeport 57 Geneva 53
Marianna 44 Arnold 48
South Walton 63 Choctaw 41
Walton 20 Straughn 31
Liberty 46 Altha 50
High School Soccer/Boy’s
North Bay Haven 0 FSU 6
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Rocky Bayou 6 Choctaw 0
Port St. Joe 6 Freeport 0
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Central Ga. Tech 50 Chipola 73
Bishop State 34 Northwest Florida 75
Miami Dade Gulf Coast (Ft. Myers)
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Marion Military Academy 56 Northwest Florida 67
Gadsden 54 Chipola 101
