Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 10th

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Wewahitchka 27 Bozeman 76

North Bay Haven 57 Bay 70

Marianna 59 Malone 62

Walton44 Paxton 53

Ponce De Leon 61 Poplar Springs 80

Central 38 South Walton 72

Arnold 49 Mosley 50

Niceville 38 Crestview 71

Munroe 51 Franklin 48

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Vernon 24 Chipley 48

Freeport 57 Geneva 53

Marianna 44 Arnold 48

South Walton 63 Choctaw 41

Walton 20 Straughn 31

Liberty 46 Altha 50

High School Soccer/Boy’s

North Bay Haven 0 FSU 6

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Rocky Bayou 6 Choctaw 0

Port St. Joe 6 Freeport 0

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Central Ga. Tech 50 Chipola 73

Bishop State 34 Northwest Florida 75

Miami Dade Gulf Coast (Ft. Myers)

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Marion Military Academy 56 Northwest Florida 67

Gadsden 54 Chipola 101

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

