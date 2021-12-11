Destination Panama City is developing a game plan in the sports tourism market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would say Panama City Beach is hitting a home run in the sports tourism industry. But on the other side of the bridge, some would say they’re striking out.

“In prior years, Panama City itself has never really had an economic strategy when it came to sports tourism,” Destination Panama City CEO Jennifer Vigil said.

A strategy that now Destination Panama City officials are efforting into strategic planning.

“I look at tourism and sports as a very important growth industry here in our town. We’ve always been tourism-related, but travel sports is exploding across the United States and Panama City is really starting to get on the map,” Southern Elite Sports Director of Basketball Operations Chris Pfahl said.

They said when you bring in sports to the community, a lot of times you’re bringing in families and big groups.

“And that really has a positive economic impact and it’s the kind of travelers we like to see come and enjoy the area,” said Vigil.

We’re told this would be an economic slam dunk for the area.

“Heads in beds, eating at the local restaurants, visiting local tourist attractions, walking our areas, finding everything that Panama City has to offer,” said Pfahl. “For us, that’s really a part of the experience too. We don’t just sell our basketball tournaments, we sell the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful vacation in Florida.”

The strategic planning will look at the land in the area and what they’re capable of doing with the parcels.

“It can be water sports, it can be indoor sports, it can be flat field sports or diamonds,” said Vigil.

This strategic planning also looks at what the citizens need, what would help them grow as a community.

“Basically, this is helping us develop a strategic plan so we are better educated in making the next steps towards sports tourism and strategic planning for recreation in the city,” said Vigil.

Vigil said Destination P.C. is contracted and partnering with the Huddle Up Group to provide the sports tourism index.

“It’s kind of like a match-making service for event right holders and facility holders. If we can kind of help those people come into the City of Panama City and work as a liaison between the event right holders and the City of Panama City.”

Vigil said the strategic plan is completely paid for by Destination Panama City and wants to reiterate it’s not a city project. Right now, there are no concrete plans to build anything, it’s just defining what the possibilities are. She said they expect to present the plan at the January 11th Destination P.C. board meeting.

