Panama City Beach Police Department hosts Christmas with Cops

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department was full of holiday cheer for everyone to hear at their Christmas with cops event.

“We try to do something special for the kids try to bring the holiday spirit with the police in a nice way and we are happy with the way it turned out,” J.R Talamantez, Panama City Beach Police Chief said.

Officers even made some very special holiday magic happen. Which included a snowstorm at the beach.

“It is 80 degrees and snowing only in Panama City Beach,” Talamantez said.

“I have never really ever been in snow so this is a really big surprise for me,” Ryleigh, who attended the event said.

Do not worry the kids attending the event were also left with a belly full of s’mores with marshmallows that were roasted by the fire department.

“This is what we live for you know so many times we go to calls and see people on their worst days. It’s nice to interact with people where we can just be ourselves and have fun and show them what we can do and what we can offer,” Ray Morgan, Panama City Beach Fire Chief said.

If you asked the kids who attended Friday’s event, “What is your favorite part about tonight?”

“I like seeing all of the kids having fun out tonight and having all of these stations and the police department and the fire station helping out and having fun tonight,” Taylor Talamantez said.

Santa Claus didn’t make it to the beach Friday but Captain Claus gladly stepped in.

