Potential For Strong Storms Saturday Evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tornado outbreak took place across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday evening associated with a strong storm system tracking across the eastern U.S.. This same storm system will be approaching our area this evening. The line of storms will be significantly weaker by the time it reaches our area.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has placed us under a Marginal risk for some of these storms embedded along the squall line to be on the strong to severe side.

A Marginal risk means that it is an isolated risk for severe weather to occur but not out of the question.

This system produced deadly tornadoes across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys due to atmospheric ingredients that came together just right for this type of outbreak to occur. The setup for us tonight is much different. We will have a southerly flow of moisture in place, some instability, along with some shear but not on the same level as what was experienced to the north. The main threat for tonight will be strong gusty winds as the line pushes through.

The timing on this will take place between 6pm and 11pm this evening from west to east across the Panhandle.

The line will pass through the Panama City between 8pm to 10pm.

The line will be through our area just after midnight tonight before skies clear out tomorrow morning.

If a warning gets issued for your area be sure to stay on the lowest floor, interior room, away from windows, and tune in to us on our 6pm and 10pm newscasts for the latest information while following us on social media and on our WJHG Weather App.

