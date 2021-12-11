Rutherford girl’s basketball team enjoying red hot start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One area hoops team off to a rather good start is the Rutherford Rams girl’s team. Coach Jasmine Threatt and her Rams with nine wins in as many games. Part of this undefeated run a convincing win over a previously unbeaten Arnold team Monday night, a 27-oh run late in the first and into the second quarter really turning that one around. And it’s indicative of the kind of basketball these Rams are capable of. They play a swarming full court defense, can work the turnovers into points rather quickly. And when they want...or need to, can play a strong half court game and fire away from all spots on the floor. The team averaging 67 points per game, with three sophomores, Nautica Bouie, Shakirah Edwards and Brinaya Baker, and one freshman, Ava Butler, all averaging 12 points per game or more!

“They all work really well together right now.” coach Threatt told us during Friday’s practice. “So if one’s not hitting, they’re constantly saying ‘hey keep shooting, they’re gonna fall.’ And they try to do different things on the court to try to get that person open, to get them open shots. So they can get back in rhythm. Because it when they all or on, and they love to celebrate each other. I’m hoping that it says right now that our offense is working. That’s what I’m hoping that it says. Because we’ve been working it, and the offense is made to help them get those easy shots, to keep them in rhythm. So I’m hoping that’s what the stats say right now.”

Coach Threatt adds chemistry, and familiarity are big factors in what this team is doing so far this season.

“Yes so it’s been very exciting. I’m very proud of the girls. I think they’ve been working really well as a team, passing, really playing fundamental basketball. I’m really proud of them. I think the chemistry is very well. One benefit that we do have is that they’ve been playing together for years. And my assistant, coach Kiona Selders has been so great with getting them involved during the summer. And continuing to let them play together. So it just helps the chemistry even more when they came back on the court "

The Rams back in action Monday night when they travel to take on rival Bay at 6 o’clock.

