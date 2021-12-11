Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Big changes are in the forecast this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring warm, humid, and wet weather on Saturday to the panhandle. The timing of the rain will be highest during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80. Winds will be South at -15 mph. Rain chances will start low and increase to 60%. Rainfall amounts will be likely under 1/4″.

The cold front sweeps through and we start to clear out on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler and less humid w/sunshine by the afternoon. Temps will start Sunday in the 50s w/highs in the mid 60s. Sunny and dry weather with a gradual warm up is expected next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

