City of Panama City, ReTreePC holiday tree giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City and local non-profit ReTreePC partnered up to host a tree giveaway at the St. Andrews Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

ReTreePC’s mission is to grow back the trees that were destroyed during Hurricane Michael, which wiped out nearly 80% of the local tree population.

Trees were given away on a first-come-first-served basis. Citizens were able to choose between a Tennessee Holly or Eastern Red Cedar.

According to the President of Bay County Master Gardener, Lisa Tubridy, the event attracts many people throughout the community.

”Be a part of the solution, not part of the problem. I think it’s great, I’ve participated in several of these. There’s a lot of people that show up to each one of these events. We had an educational series too on plants and grass and things like that.”

If you are interested in learning more about ReTreePC, the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has additional resources at their Panama City location located off of East Avenue.

