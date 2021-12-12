Salvage Santa prepares hundreds of bikes for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Salvage Santa had bike tires rolling this morning as they gear up for Christmas this year.

This morning several volunteers made their way out to the Gulf Marine to help put hundreds of bikes together.

This is the sixth year that Gulf Marine has let the Salvage Santa crew move in to get things in place before the holidays.

“I just saw what Salvage Santa does and it just you cannot help but be inspired by his passion, his drive, and his care for the community. The love he has for these kids is just contagious. I just had to jump on board and help him out,” Rich Johnson, Gulf Marine owner said.

According to Mike Jones aka the Salvage Santa, a bike is always the number one Christmas wishlist gift item and the program wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.

“Anybody in Bay County wants to donate they come by here, they drop one off at my house, or drop them off at the police department. All together total with bikes that I have built in the shop all year long we got donated we have over 350 bikes this year,” Mike Jones, Salvage Santa Coordinator said.

They are still in need of toys for children between the ages of 3 to 6 and they are in need of Boys 20-inch bikes.

