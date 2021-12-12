Saturday Night Showers & Storms, Sunday Cooler with Clearing Skies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and storms will continue through the early overnight hours associated with a passing cold front. Once the cold front pushes east, clouds will slowly clear out. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s.

For Sunday, we will see the sunshine gradually return throughout the day with cooler temps in the upper 60s as high pressure builds in across the southeast.

As the ridge settles in and slowly drifts east, our flow will become more easterly allowing temps to warm up throughout the week ahead to the mid to upper 70s. The high will keep our weather dry as well, so get ready to enjoy some sunshine for the next several days.

The next chance of rain doesn’t return until next Saturday.

