Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Nick Hejke is likely to become winningest wrestler in Bay County history soon
Mosley's Nick Hejke closing in on county record
Bay County residents helping Kentuckians after deadly tornadoes strike the bluegrass state.
Bay County residents help Kentuckians after deadly tornadoes
Blood donations are the lowest they've been in over a decade and health officials are urging...
Blood donations needed