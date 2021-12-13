Advertisement

Bring Santa to fish in Panama City Beach

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Would you want to go fishing with Santa Claus at the beach?

Berkley Fishing and Santa have teamed up to find the perfect post-holiday fishing destination.

After submissions from around the world, the five finalists for this adventure are Panama City Beach, Harwell, GA, Huntsville, AL, Springfield IL, and Long Beach, CA.

To vote for PCB click here.

Voting will end on December 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 14.

Also, the city that wins will be presented with a check for up to $25,000 that will go towards supporting fishing conservation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marginal Risk
Potential For Strong Storms Saturday Evening
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
People have a chance to vote to bring Santa to Panama City Beach.
Santa Claus Fishing Interview
Salvage Santa prepares hundreds of bikes for Christmas.
Salvage Santa prepares hundreds of bikes for Christmas
Salvage Santa
Salvage Santa