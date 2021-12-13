Bring Santa to fish in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Would you want to go fishing with Santa Claus at the beach?

Berkley Fishing and Santa have teamed up to find the perfect post-holiday fishing destination.

After submissions from around the world, the five finalists for this adventure are Panama City Beach, Harwell, GA, Huntsville, AL, Springfield IL, and Long Beach, CA.

Voting will end on December 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 14.

Also, the city that wins will be presented with a check for up to $25,000 that will go towards supporting fishing conservation.

