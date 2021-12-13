Bringing Christmas cheer to foster kids in the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing brings a smile to a child’s face quite like a toy. This holiday season, local volunteers are hoping to bring a smile to many kids’ faces in foster care.

Christmas for Kids will be this Sunday, December 19th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The BARN at The Wicked Wheel. There will be gifts, refreshments, music and entertainment, and free professional photos with Santa!

Kids wanting to come to the event are asked to RSVP prior here.

Every Child Home and many other organizations hope this will help give every child in Bay County a special Christmas.

