Clear & Cool Sunday Night, Sunshine for Monday

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be clear, cool, and quiet with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We will have a cool start to our Monday so you’ll want to have the sweater ready as you head out the door! By lunchtime, temps will be near 70 and there will be plenty of sunshine across northwest Florida to make for a nice afternoon.

Our beautiful weather for Monday and the next several days is all thanks to a ridge settling in across the southeastern U.S.. Over the next few days the high will slowly drift east, promoting an easterly flow allowing temps to warm up to the mid to upper 70s. It will be a great week to get out and enjoy some sunshine!

The next chance of rain doesn’t return until next Saturday at a 30% coverage.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

