Cornerstone Church Christmas Events
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pastor Roger Richards with CornerStone Baptist Church joined NewChannel 7 in the studio Monday to discuss their upcoming Christmas events happening .
The church will be having two events this upcoming weekend. The cantata starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 19. On December 21 at 5 p.m. Santa Claus will be there with hot cocoa and ready to take pictures.
