Advertisement

Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.

According to WMTV, Madison Common Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ban during their last meeting.

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who was a sponsor of the proposal, called the act of declawing a “cruel and outdated procedure.”

A declawing procedure involves removing the last bone of each cat’s toes, which Lemmer compared to severing a human finger at the first knuckle.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Madison Cat Project, a cat rescue in the area, also favored the ban.

The rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, noted cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco have already banned declawing of cats, in addition to the entire state of New York.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

A desperate hunt is underway for dozens missing in the lethal tornado outbreak.
Desperate hunt for dozens missing in lethal tornado outbreak
Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Amazon, OSHA promise review of fatal warehouse collapse
The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows