Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a motion filed in federal court on Monday, December 13, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to have her case dismissed due to alleged misconduct from the federal government.

In the 21-page motion, Anderson claims prosecutors withheld information she believes would have helped her case. She says prosecutors made inaccurate statements to the grand jury about a material fact that she said implicated her. Anderson says this causes doubt the two indictments handed down were made by unbiased grand juries.

The jury trial, at this time, is scheduled for the end of February in Tallahassee.

