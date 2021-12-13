Advertisement

Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged misconduct from federal prosecutors.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a motion filed in federal court on Monday, December 13, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to have her case dismissed due to alleged misconduct from the federal government.

In the 21-page motion, Anderson claims prosecutors withheld information she believes would have helped her case. She says prosecutors made inaccurate statements to the grand jury about a material fact that she said implicated her. Anderson says this causes doubt the two indictments handed down were made by unbiased grand juries.

The jury trial, at this time, is scheduled for the end of February in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
The intersection at Transmitter Rd and U.S. 231 will be closed December 14-16 as maintenance is...
Transmitter Road intersection to close for part of this week
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County