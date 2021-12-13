Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar, but we do have some low level clouds developing off the Gulf and moving into our skies this morning. We’ll expect to see a fairly cloud start to the day before some sunshine shows up between clouds by midday.

Otherwise, the temperatures are pleasantly cool out this morning largely in the 50s on the coast to 40s inland. You’ll want the jackets out the door this morning. But make sure that outer layer is something that can be taken off as we warm up pleasantly into the afternoon. Highs today reach up to 70 degrees for most and with a mix of some sun in the clouds we’ll feel quite pleasant this afternoon. We’ll keep the warming trend going as the week unfolds.

High pressure sits to our north and a weakening stalled out front lies to our south in the Gulf. The weakening front is responsible for developing the cloud cover in our skies today and tomorrow morning before it washes out or dissipates. No rain is expected among any clouds we see in the early forecast period.

The ridge of high pressure will slide off the Mid-Atlantic Coast as the early week unfolds. The clockwise winds around this ridge will develop a more southerly flow over the Gulf leading to a warm up in our temperatures throughout the week.

Temperatures will start the week near about 70 degrees for an above average high today, and reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees by the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies under the ridge will help in the warming temperatures as well.

Bottom Line

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 70 degrees in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has us running rain free this week with skies turning mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon and for much of the week ahead with a warming trend.

