Santa and Mrs. Claus visit H.G. Harder’s Park ahead of Christmas

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Santa?

Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrived in style to the H.G Harder’s Park, thanks to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Of course, the kids had the opportunity to tell the big man in red what they wanted for Christmas this year.

“A Barbie camper,” one child said.

“Electric scooter,” Kai Blunk, another child waiting in line for Santa, said.

“It’s all about Christmas, it’s a free family fun event,” Travis Barbee, Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager, said.

Having fun with family members is even more special this year after being stuck at home this time last year.

“We had to cancel this event last year. Because I mean you see the crowd the lines, I mean with COVID, that wasn’t really an option at the time. So to be able to have it right now just brings back the quality of life in the area,” Barbee said.

Overall this event provided a number of activities for the whole family, especially the kids.

“Write their Christmas list, there’s a candy cane hunt, their hot chocolate, and cookies, it kind of represents the holiday in one event,” Barbee said.

It seems the kids all had one thing to say ahead of the holiday, “Merry Christmas!”

Bay County Parks and Recreation officials said they are looking to hold a similar holiday-themed event around Easter.

